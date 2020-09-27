1/
July 16, 1924 - September 18, 2020
Puyallup, Washington - Harry was born July 16 1924.He passed at home with family at his bedside on September 18 2020.
Harry graduated high school in Buckeye Arizona. He then joined the U.S. Army during WWII.
Harry attended Metallurgy School in Phoenix. In 1959 he married Audrey Owens and they moved to California. He worked as a Metallurgist until his retirement.
Harry enjoyed boating and fishing with his wife Audrey. In 1992 they moved to Oregon where they became active in the LDS church.
Harry continued to be active in the church when they moved to Washington in the lathe 1990's.
Harry is preceded in death by his wife Audrey Mc Daniel. He is survived by a daughter in law, two grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 27, 2020.
