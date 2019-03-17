Harry Edmund Skirm 9/8/54 - 2/8/19 Harry "Bagger" Skirm was unexpectedly killed in a fatal car accident the morning of Feb. 8 in Wisconsin. A dedicated aviator, husband, and father, he was 64 years old. Born to Navy Cmdr. George Louis Skirm Jr. and Rosemary Bradford Skirm, Harry was the fourth of six children in a nomadic family. He graduated from a Department of Defense high school in Yokosuka, Japan and got his bachelor's in mathematics from the University of South Carolina. Harry served as a Navy pilot from 1976-1985. He was assigned to the USS Midway, flying the A-7 with VA-93, and later to China Lake, California, as a test pilot for the F/A-18 with V-X5. There he met his wife, Stacy, and they were married at McChord Air Force Base in 1984. They raised their three children in Puyallup, WA. In 1985 Harry was hired by Northwest Airlines, mainly flying the B747, and in 2009 he transitioned to Delta, later flying the A350. Harry purchased a Cirrus SR22T aircraft in 2015, becoming a dedicated member of the Cirrus Owners & Pilots Association and C2A. Harry valued education: he was a parent volunteer and founded three scholarships. He will always be remembered for his warm heart, big smile, and love of a good joke. He is survived by his wife, Stacy Fenton-Skirm; his three children, Briana Kelly, Logan Skirm, and Brittany Skirm; his siblings, Kathleen Woodhouse, Capt. George Skirm III, Rosemary Hellene, Michael Skirm, and Elizabeth Skirm, MD; and his extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the Tailhook Educational Foundation toward the "LCDR Harry & Stacy Skirm, Defying the Odds Scholarship" (www.tailhook.net/donate-now).

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 17, 2019