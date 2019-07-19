|
Harry Vincent Harry Kenneth Vincent (U.S. Army Master Sargent Retired), age 98, passed away peacefully in the wee hours of the morning on July 3rd, 2019 at Elite Adult Family Care in Parkland, WA. He was well-loved in the military community as well as both the mining and fishing communities in Alaska and Washington. He is survived by his wife of seventy-three years, Rita L. Vincent; two grandchildren, Kenneth Paul Vincent Jr, and Karson Wade Vincent; and his two great-grandchildren, Kalib Paul Vincent and Leiana Denae Vincent. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in New Tacoma Cemetery's Evergreen Chapel, 9221 Chambers Creek Rd W, University Place, WA 98467.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 19, 2019