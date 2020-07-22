1/
Harry "Reid" Williamson Jr.
Harry "Reid" Williamson Jr. Harry Reid Williamson Jr., 85, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 with the love of his life Bobbie and daughter Lori at his side. He was born May 21, 1935 in Oroville, WA to Harry Reid and Miriam Williamson. He graduated from Orting High School in 1953, then proudly served in the United States Navy. He married Roberta "Bobbie" Killmer (OHS '57) in 1957 and lived in Sumner 58 of their (nearly) 63 years together. Reid retired from Bothell Brothers Chevrolet in 2000 after 37 years. He belonged to Phoenix Masonic Lodge #154 for 56 years and was sworn in as a Sumner Police Department Reserve Officer at 70 years young. He was preceded in death by son Harry Reid "Buzz" Williamson III. He's survived by wife Bobbie, daughter Lori Brown (Curt), daughter-in-law Crissy Gilmore, six grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 22, 2020.
1 entry
July 22, 2020
Thank you for your service
Don SR
Brother
