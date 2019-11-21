|
Hazel Lang Hazel M. Lang, 92, died in Gig Harbor, Wa., on 11/2/19 after an extended illness. She was born in Wallace, Alabama, was a long time resident of Gig Harbor and member of Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Jacob Lang. She is survived by her son, Bruce Lang, of Gig Harbor, her daughter, Pamela Lang, of Seattle and granddaughter, Meredith Lang, of Seattle. Interment was held 11/10/19 at New Hopewell Cemetery in Castleberry, Alabama.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 21, 2019