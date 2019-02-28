Home

Heather Durham July 13, 1972 - February 24, 2018 Heather was a beloved daughter, sister, mother and friend. Heather Durham left this world unexpectedly at 46, on Feb. 24, 2018. Born in Las Vegas, NV July 13,1972 to Thom Durham and Nancy Miller(Goldsmith), Heather grew up in Tacoma, WA, where she attended Wilson High School. Heather has two wonderful children Lilly (17) and Henry (14) Durham whom she adored. Heather was passionate, a lover of the arts, classic cars and listening to music. She was the constant comedian, outgoing and vivacious. We will always remember her infectious laughter, beautiful blue eyes and her caring personality. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. Heather was preceded in death by her Grandparents Mary and Gordon Goldsmith and Norma and Arthur Durham. She leaves behind her parents, sister Nellie and Nellie's husband Jonathan and their children, sister Christine, Brother Tony; brother Lane; sister Maggie; daughter Lilly and son Henry, aunts uncles, cousins and friends. We love you and miss you so much Heather/ Mom! Funeral will be held Liberty Baptist Church, 909 Dartmouth St. Tacoma, WA 98466 at 5 p.m. Flowers delivered 9-4. Sign the online guestbook at tuellmckee.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 28, 2019
