Heidi Lynch Heidi Lynch, born in Oppeln, Oberschlesien Germany in 1926 left us this November, loved by many. She tragically lost her brother during World War II, fighting wounded on the Russian front for the German Army at age 20. She fled at age 19 with her older sister to West Germany leaving behind her parents and home. It took weeks of travel, on foot mostly, dodging artillery shelling and burning buildings. She mostly worried about her long blonde hair catching fire as they were reaching safety in the United States forces occupied Germany. She found work there as a telephone operator in 1945 and her skills at work brought her to speaking English fluently and an eventual marriage to retired Brigade General George P. Lynch, a deputy commander of Ft. Lewis, Washington. Their love for each other bore a son in 1947, Patrik Lynch. Pat, after his marriage to wife Patricia Lynch, gave Oma two grandsons, Bryan and Kyle. Out of Bryan's marriage came her first great grand daughter Chloe and from Kyle's came great granddaughter Kyle and great grandson Tanner. Oma loved being surrounded by her family and friends and many were blessed by gifts of her own paintings and painted ceramics, after becoming an accomplished artist with more than 50 years of experience. She also worked, for many years, at the Puyallup Fair Arts Department until age 90 and was still selling her paintings until age 92. Services for Heidi will be held at Mountain View Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA on November 24, 2019 10:00 am at the Celebration of Life Center.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 21, 2019