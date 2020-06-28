Helen Audrey Ockfen Charles Audrey passed away February 22, 2020 after a heroic battle with mesothelioma. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard, parents, Nick and Helen Ockfen, and brothers Nick and Roger Ockfen. She was born October 10, 1941 in Tacoma and raised in Elk Plain, and University Place, WA. She graduated from Clover Park High School then went on to graduate from the University of Washington. She married Dr. Richard E. Charles in 1963 and taught elementary school. They made their home in Lakewood, WA, and they were married 56 years. She then set aside her passion of teaching children for a few years to raise her 3 daughters. Audrey loved playing bridge and for decades belonged to the same bridge group of dear friends, she also loved knitting, hiking, and especially golfing, having played in women's groups at Fircrest Golf Club and in Sunriver, Oregon. She even had a hole-in-one! Audrey was blessed with precious friends that she cherished dearly, even friends going all the way back to her childhood! Audrey was known for being exceptionally kind and having a gentle spirit. She is survived by her daughters: Angela Peck, Michelle Rector, and Dacia Larkin. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Andee, Elise, Hannah, Ava, Wynn, Dae, and Audrey. She loved the Lord Jesus and had a devoted relationship with Him. She is terribly missed but the family is confident they will see her again in glorious heaven! The family also wishes to express their sadness at not being able to have a service to honor the lovely woman that she was, due to the situation concerning the pandemic.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store