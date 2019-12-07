|
Helen Castrilli 11/30/1937-12/01/2019 Helen Castrilli born Nov. 30, 1937 in Reno, Nevada died peacefully at St. Joseph Hospital Dec. 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Louis Castrilli. She is survived by her son Michael and daughter Laura. Helen was blessed to be called Nana by a special young man in New York named Nevin. Helen also leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Winona Wrye and her sister Barbara Hawks. Helen loved completing the daily crossword in ink, travel, visiting with friends and playing pinochle. The family would like to give many thanks to St. Joseph Hospital for their loving care of Helen the final three weeks of her life and Visiting Angels this past year. Funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019, 10:30 am, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4520 McKinley Ave, Tacoma WA 98404. Rosary will be recited just prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Heifer International or the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 7, 2019