|
|
Helen Cerelia Schultze (Hillary Cannon Osborne) Helen Cerelia Schultze died peacefully in Auburn, WA on August 31, 2019 at the age of 88. Helen was born on September 14, 1930 in Pinal, (Ray) Arizona to Elizabeth and Harold Hillary. Helen is survived by her 6 children, Gregory (Lisa) Cannon, Cathleen (Troyce) Brooks, Jeffrey (Michelle) Cannon, Timothy (Tina) Cannon, Michael (Sue) Cannon, and Colleen (Kurt) Shaffer. Helen loved her 21 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Elizabeth and Harold Hillary, brother Donald Hillary and her husband John A. Schultze. A military funeral for John Schultze and Helen will be held on Tuesday October 15th at the Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th Street, Kent, WA 98042 at 3:00pm.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 25, 2019