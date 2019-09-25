Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Schultze
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Cerelia Schultze

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Cerelia Schultze Obituary
Helen Cerelia Schultze (Hillary Cannon Osborne) Helen Cerelia Schultze died peacefully in Auburn, WA on August 31, 2019 at the age of 88. Helen was born on September 14, 1930 in Pinal, (Ray) Arizona to Elizabeth and Harold Hillary. Helen is survived by her 6 children, Gregory (Lisa) Cannon, Cathleen (Troyce) Brooks, Jeffrey (Michelle) Cannon, Timothy (Tina) Cannon, Michael (Sue) Cannon, and Colleen (Kurt) Shaffer. Helen loved her 21 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Elizabeth and Harold Hillary, brother Donald Hillary and her husband John A. Schultze. A military funeral for John Schultze and Helen will be held on Tuesday October 15th at the Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th Street, Kent, WA 98042 at 3:00pm.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.