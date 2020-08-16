Helen Chapman Green 2/7/1935 - 8/7/2020 Helen passed away peacefully from natural causes at age 85. Born Helen Hulburt Chapman in Tacoma, WA, she was the youngest child of Professor Coolidge Otis Chapman and Helen Hume Chapman. Helen graduated from Stadium High School in 1953 and the University of Puget Sound in 1957. After college, she worked in New York City and traveled to Europe before returning home to Tacoma for good. She married her beloved husband Frank L. Green in 1973. Helen enjoyed collecting books, teaching art to children at her church, and doting on her cats. She is survived by her niece and nephews Mary Cole, John Chapman, and Coolidge Chapman. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her parents, brother John and his wife Evelyn. The family gives special thanks to Tacoma Lutheran Home, Pacific Guardianship Services, and St. Luke's Memorial Episcopal Church for excellent care of Helen in her later years. A public memorial service will be organized at a future date. Final arrangements provided by Tuell-McKee Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store