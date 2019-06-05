Resources More Obituaries for Helen Macijewski Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Helen E. Macijewski

Obituary Condolences Flowers Helen E. Macijewski Helen E. Macijewski, age 98, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27th, 2019 in her loving home of her daughter and son-in-law in Edgewood, Washington. Born September 16th, 1920 in Winter Garden, Florida to Augusta and Katie Kasper. She was one of eight siblings. Helen was married 56 years to Martin Macijewski, who passed away in their home in Thomasville, Georgia in 1995. Helen is loved and survived by five of her ten children, Jenny Stokes (Bill), Mary Conners, James Johnson (Tammie), Linda Yancey and Rosie Laky (Frank). Her five children who preceded her in death are Johnny Johnson (2017), Betty Williams (2004) (Winston Buddy), Dianne Carroll (2015) (Edward), Billy Wetherington (2003) and Guy Wayne Wetherington (1976). Helen has lived a full life, having ten children, 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. Helen was a housekeeper all of her life and kept working through the age of 92, with housekeeping and her huge yard sales in Thomasville, Georgia. Helen came to live in Apopka, Florida to be close to her family and be cared for by her son, Jimmy & Tammie, and lived there until moving to Washington to live and be cared for by her daughter, Rosie and Frank. Helen loved being around family and friends. She was the life of the party, always wanting to make people laugh. She had lots of life stories to tell of her many ups and downs in life, including having lost her second husband to a construction accident with five children and Rosie on the way in 1947 and then having lost her home in a fire. Through all this, she was a determined, strong woman with a constant attitude of appreciation for blessings and a strong faith in the Lord and an ability to live in the moment. She loved to dance, go "jukin" and even won a dance contest with her son, Jimmy, as her partner. She loved to play bingo and did so every chance she got with her daughters. She loved music, and particularly all of Elvis'. Frank and Rosie planning for Elvis to perform at several of her last birthdays, so memorable and fun for all! Helen had a strong faith and loved the Lord, praying and witnessing to people where ever she could. She even witnessed her fellow passengers on a flight coming back to Florida. She loved people and if she could leave us with parting words, she would tell us to be happy, love and laugh and remember your days are numbered, work hard, do a good job in whatever you do and don't be sad because she will see us soon.

