Helen Elsie Koenig Helen Elsie Koenig, 93, a longtime Seattle resident died March 5, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born and raised in Buckley and was a graduate of Metropolitan Business College of Seattle. Her career as a legal secretary included time in both the private and public sectors, and included supporting several US judges (Boldt, Sharp and Coughenour). She was a volunteer at the Red Cross bloodbank and was a judge at youth math camp. She enjoyed bowling, golf, a day at the horse races, and time with friends and family. A funeral service will be held on March 16th 1pm at Weeks' Funeral Home in Buckley.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 14, 2019