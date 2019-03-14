Home

Weeks' Funeral Home
451 Cemetery Road
Buckley, WA 98321
(360) 829-1171
Helen Elsie Koenig

Helen Elsie Koenig Obituary
Helen Elsie Koenig Helen Elsie Koenig, 93, a longtime Seattle resident died March 5, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born and raised in Buckley and was a graduate of Metropolitan Business College of Seattle. Her career as a legal secretary included time in both the private and public sectors, and included supporting several US judges (Boldt, Sharp and Coughenour). She was a volunteer at the Red Cross bloodbank and was a judge at youth math camp. She enjoyed bowling, golf, a day at the horse races, and time with friends and family. A funeral service will be held on March 16th 1pm at Weeks' Funeral Home in Buckley.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 14, 2019
