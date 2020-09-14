Helen Fidler Helen Fidler, 94 an avid Sea Hawk fan, passed away July 30, 2020. Born in Alberta, Canada she lived most of her life in Tacoma, Wa. Helen retired as a secretary for the Tacoma Superintendent of Public Schools. She's preceded in death by her husband, Archie Fidler who retired as Director at the Tacoma Humane Society, and many siblings. Helen is survived by her children, Roy Fidler (Connie), Barbara Maines, Gail Cantrell (Chuck), sister Carol Dahl and God son John Treakle. Grandchildren, Sean Fidler, Charles, Jake, David Cantrell, and Michelle Wells. 14 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Her enthusiasm will be very greatly missed. No service at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store