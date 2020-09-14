1/1
Helen Fidler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Fidler Helen Fidler, 94 an avid Sea Hawk fan, passed away July 30, 2020. Born in Alberta, Canada she lived most of her life in Tacoma, Wa. Helen retired as a secretary for the Tacoma Superintendent of Public Schools. She's preceded in death by her husband, Archie Fidler who retired as Director at the Tacoma Humane Society, and many siblings. Helen is survived by her children, Roy Fidler (Connie), Barbara Maines, Gail Cantrell (Chuck), sister Carol Dahl and God son John Treakle. Grandchildren, Sean Fidler, Charles, Jake, David Cantrell, and Michelle Wells. 14 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Her enthusiasm will be very greatly missed. No service at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved