Helen Sophie Eileen Frazier Helen Frazier passed away peacefully on February 20th, 2019 at 92 years old in Kennewick, WA with two of her loving sons and their spouses by her side. She was born in Tacoma, WA on October 25th, 1926 and was the daughter of Charles and Hilda Swanson. She is survived by her five children: Tom (Stephanie) Frazier, Ted (Alicia) Frazier, Terri (Todd) Iguchi, John (Julie) Frazier, and Ron (Libby) Frazier; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Hilda Swanson, loving husband Glenn Frazier, brother Carl Swanson, and grandson David. Helen grew up in Spanaway, WA and helped her dad work in the blacksmith shop, as well as spend many a day at Spanaway Lake. She graduated from Kapowsin High School in 1945 and later attended Bates Voc. Tech. School to become a waitress, where she met the love of her life, Glenn who was there for cooking school. They married in December 1950 and had five children. That itself was a full-time job for Helen. Mom loved her Lutheran faith especially the Scandinavian celebrations observed at Christmas time. Helen loved walking at Ft Steilacoom park and continued daily 3-5 mile walks into her 80s. She also loved our camping trips in the summer. She was a caring, positive person who always put her family first. Holidays, Birthdays and special occasions were commonly hosted at their home throughout the years. Helen was always laughing, joking, and making positive comments to her friends and family. Loved by all, but especially her family and friends, as well as the workers at her care facility. Helen will be greatly missed and touched the lives of everyone she met. A memorial service celebrating Helen's life will be held at 1:00 PM on March 7th 2019 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church 6730 N 17th St. Tacoma, WA 98406.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary