Helen "Toni" Hite Dunbar July 7, 1937 - Nov. 16, 2016 Helen was born in Morton, WA, and moved to Tacoma in her early school years. She graduated from Franklin Pierce High School in 1955. Helen is survived by her loving "husband" of 20 years, Edward Krysiak, and her sons Mikel and Timothy Long. She is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Evelyn Hite, her brothers Robert and Lowell, her husbands Denny Long and Edward Dunbar. Graveside services at 11:30, December 4th, at Mt. View Cemetary.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 1, 2019