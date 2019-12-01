Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Dunbar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Hite "Toni" Dunbar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Hite "Toni" Dunbar Obituary
Helen "Toni" Hite Dunbar July 7, 1937 - Nov. 16, 2016 Helen was born in Morton, WA, and moved to Tacoma in her early school years. She graduated from Franklin Pierce High School in 1955. Helen is survived by her loving "husband" of 20 years, Edward Krysiak, and her sons Mikel and Timothy Long. She is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Evelyn Hite, her brothers Robert and Lowell, her husbands Denny Long and Edward Dunbar. Graveside services at 11:30, December 4th, at Mt. View Cemetary.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -