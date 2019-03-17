|
Helen Hoppa Helen Hoppa, 99, of Lakewood, passed away February 17, 2019. She is survived by her son Robert Hoppa; daughters Mary Hoppa (Eddi Baines) and Patricia Hoppa. Funeral service will be held Friday, March 29 ay 12:10 at St Leo Parish in Tacoma. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Catherine Place at catherineplace.org or 923 S 8th St, Tacoma, Wa 98405. Donations may also be made to St Leo Food Connection at foodconnection. org. Remembrances may be shared at www. mountainviewtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 17, 2019