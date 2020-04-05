|
Helen Johnstone Kiehl 4/13/1919 - 3/25/2020 Helen Elizabeth Weeks, 100, passed away on March 25, 2020 just short of her 101st birthday. She was born on April 13, 1919 to Earl and Bernice Weeks in Tacoma Washington. Helen was a 1937 graduate from Stadium High School. Helen married Ernest Johnstone on April 12, 1941 and together they had 3 children. Helen and Ernie moved to Gig Harbor in 1955. She worked for many years at Gig Harbor Rexall prior to helping open the new Olympic Village Pharmacy in 1962. Helen loved her customers and they loved her. She always had a smile and a warm welcome for everyone she met. Ernie passed away in 1979. Finding love again, Helen met future husband Charles Kiehl on a vacation trip organized by brother, Dick Weeks owner of Personal Choice Travel. They were married on May 7, 1987. She and Chuck had a wonderful life full of family and friends. They enjoyed traveling to many places and spending time with their families. Helen enjoyed many moments with family at any gathering and she would dance at every opportunity she had. She was a gracious and strong woman full of life's opportunities. She was an avid reader every chance she had to read a good book. She will live on in our minds and hearts and be dearly missed. Helen was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Bernice Weeks, husband Ernest Johnstone, son Bill Johnstone, husband Chuck Kiehl, brother Dick Weeks and sister Nancy Ord. Helen is survived by her brother, Jack Weeks of Olympia, her daughters, Sandra Malich and Linda Thornhill (Mike). Her grandchildren, Wendy Malich, Marco E. Malich, John Malich, Joe Malich,Rob Carlson, Ben Thornhill and Shannon Urban, numerous great and great-great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Sound Vista Village in Gig Harbor where Helen lived for many years. She loved her life and her many friends. Helen was truly happy there and enjoyed sitting on her patio in the sunshine. We would also like to express our appreciation to Harbor Heritage Adult Family Home for their love and care these last three months. Because of the current situation there will be no Memorial service at this time. To leave condolences and well wishes for her family, please visit https://www.havenrest.com/obituary/Helen-Johnstone
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 5, 2020