|
|
Helen Johnstone Kiehl Helen Elizabeth Kiehl, 100, passed away on March 25, 2020 just short of her 101st birthday. She was born on April 13, 1919 to Earl and Bernice Weeks. Helen married Ernest Johnstone in 1941 and together they had 3 children. The family moved to Gig Harbor in 1955. She worked for many years at Gig Harbor Rexall prior to helping open the Olympic Village Pharmacy in 1962. Helen loved her customers and they loved her. She always had a smile and a warm welcome for everyone she met. Ernie passed away in 1979. Finding love again, Helen met future husband Charles Kiehl, they were married in 1987. She and Chuck had a wonderful life full of family and friends. They enjoyed traveling to many places and spending time with loved ones. Helen loved to read and she danced whenever she could. She will live on in our minds and hearts and be dearly missed. Helen was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Bernice Weeks, husband Ernie, son Bill, husband Chuck, brother Dick and sister Nancy. Helen is survived by her brother, Jack Weeks, her daughters, Sandra Malich and Linda Thornhill (Mike). Her grandchildren, Wendy Malich, Marco Malich, John Malich, Joe Malich,Rob Carlson, Ben Thornhill and Shannon Urban, numerous great and great-great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Sound Vista Village in Gig Harbor where Helen lived for many years. She was truly happy there and enjoyed sitting on her patio in the sunshine. We would also like to express our appreciation to Harbor Heritage Adult Family Home for their love and care these last three months. No Services.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 9, 2020