|
|
Helen Joyce Burket Helen Joyce Burket was born in Dinuba, California on August 7, 1933 and passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She preferred to be called Joyce, but was also known as Mom and Grammy. Her husband Jim lovingly called her Honey, Pippin, and Miss Priss. She enjoyed playing solitaire, crafting stained glass art pieces, hand-knitting afghans, and collecting unique teacups, salt dips, depression glass pieces, and lighthouse collectables. Joyce leaves behind husband Jim after recently celebrating their 36th wedding anniversary. It was a union full of adventure and happy memories. She was predeceased by her sister Venita and is survived by her sister Nada Jean. Joyce also leaves behind nieces Phyllis and Karen, nephew Mike, daughters Kim and Tobi, and son Drew, as well as grandchildren William and Katie and two great-grandsons, Ryan and Mason. She will be interred at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 29, 2019