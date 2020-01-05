|
Helen L. Ettlin Passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at age 91 on September 28, 2019 with family at her side. Born May 11, 1928 in Boise, Idaho to Ed and Dorothy Poorman. Graduated Kapowsin HS 1946, St. Joseph Hospital Nursing 1949, PLU BSN 1971. Lived in Spanaway and Eatonville. Member of Tanwax Country Chapel. Worked at Tacoma-Pierce County Blood Bank, Red Cross and FEMA. Mom loved being a nurse, helping with disasters, and most of all her family and pets. Married 66 years to Bob Ettlin (d. 2016). Survived by daughters Rheta, Karen Russell, Lisa Porter (Mark). Grandsons Jeremy Russell (Saira), Robert Porter (Erika). Great-grandchildren Addie, Parker, Amelia, Sage Russell. Celebration of life memorial service on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 am, lunch reception to follow at Tanwax Country Chapel, 36417 Mountain Hwy E., Eatonville. Memorial donations may be made to Tanwax Country Chapel. Thanks to the Weatherly Inn staff for their loving care.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 5, 2020