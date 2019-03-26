Helen Lane Please join us as we celebrate the life of Helen Gunnell Lane. Born in Tacoma, WA to Sidney & Hazel Dean Gunnell, she left this world March 13, 2019 to be joined once again with her loving husband, George "Shady" Lane. She is survived by her 3 children; Marty Lane, Terry (Linda) Lane, Cindy (Beau) Moore. 6 siblings; Mary Lou (Bruce) Walzer, Al (Meredith) Gunnell, Don (Judy) Gunnell, Shirley (George) Rohrer, Bob (Mary) Gunnell, Jeanette (Ken) Vetter. 7 Grandkids; Chandel, Kenny, Kayla, Kristina, Summer, Skylier, Tegan & 9 great grandchildren. Helen loved the outdoors, hiking and camping. She loved to quilt and to spend time with the ladies. She spent 17 years working at Bartusch Chiropractic, where she retired before becoming a snowbird, traveling to Arizona with Shady. Hopefully you didn't show up unexpectedly at the house, as her ironing board and iron would be setting out! Even so, she would always invite you in and feed you. She was quite a lady, mom, and friend. She will be missed. Helen was laid to rest March 21st at Tahoma National Cemetery. The celebration will be held Saturday, March 30th, 1-4 PM at the Bethany Lutheran Church Hall located at 26418 Mountain Highway E., Spanaway, WA 98387. In lieu of flowers, bring a potluck item, picture or story and help us celebrate.

