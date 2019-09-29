|
Helen Larson Age 95, passed away on September 14. Born November 10, 1923 in Kapowsin, Washington to Peter and Marie Erickson, the second youngest of ten children. She was a first generation American citizen, born to parents who emigrated from Sweden. She was immensely proud of her Swedish heritage. Helen grew up on Lake Kapowsin during the Great Depression where she helped her family with their boat rental business. She graduated from Pacific Lutheran College and became a med tech for the blood bank in Tacoma before switching careers and teaching second grade in the Tacoma school district. She remained single until her friend Irene Helling introduced her to Irene's cousin Sam Larson on New Year's Eve 1960. Just over seven months later they were married and moved to Minneapolis. A transfer took them to Camden, New Jersey where their son Mark was born in August, 1962. Another son, Eric, followed two years later after Sam and Helen had moved to Edgewood and built the house they would occupy for 37 years. Helen was a fabulous baker whose cookies were enjoyed by kids throughout the neighborhood. She spent summers canning her homegrown fruit and vegetables and even turned a few of the raspberries and grapes into wine. Helen was preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings. She is survived by son Mark (Alice), granddaughters Sarah and Renae, son Eric (Lisa), and grandson Ben. Helen touched many lives with her friendly nature and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Services will be held at Mt. View Lutheran Church on October 12 at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. View Lutheran Church.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 29, 2019