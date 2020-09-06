Helen Louise Berg Helen Berg passed away peacefully in Gig Harbor on September 1, 2020 at the age of 98. She was born in Tacoma on March 3, 1922, to Paul and Julia Nino. Helen was a graduate of Stadium HS and lived in Tacoma until 2013 when she moved to an apartment at The Lodge in Gig Harbor. In 1947 Helen married Andrew Berg, and together they worked in the restaurant business for the next 30 years while raising four boys. Helen then worked for the Tacoma School District with special needs students. Every year Helen looked forward to spending the summer at their beach house in Dash Point. Helen was a loving, thoughtful, and giving person. She was active in Holy Cross Church, where she sang in the choir and was active in the Altar Society. She was also a member of the Sons of Italy, Orthopedic Guild, and Red Hat Society. She loved to entertain and cook; everyone remembers going to her house for pizza, spaghetti and fried chicken. She also enjoyed gardening, ceramics, and needlepoint. A highlight of Helen's life was visiting her mother's hometown in Italy with her granddaughter Stephanie and husband Chris. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband Andy, son David, granddaughter Stephanie, and sister Florence Bender. She is survived by sons Allan (Kathy), Paul (Marcia), and Larry Berg; grandchildren Mike Berg, Tammy Rota, Melanie Upchurch, Jennifer Berg, and Natalie Berg; and five great grandchildren. Helen's family sends a special thank you to the caring staff of The Lodge at Mallard's Landing in Gig Harbor and the Franciscan Hospice staff for their loving care. Due to Covid-19, a private service and burial will be held for family members on September 8. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Helen's name to a charity of your choice
is suggested. For further information, visit www.GaffneyFuneralHome.com
.