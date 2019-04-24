Helen Louise Gregerson Helen Louise Gregerson passed away on April 16, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born on December 4, 1924 in Puyallup, Washington, to Richard H. and Henrietta C. Oliver. Helen is survived by her brother, Richard J. (Doro) Oliver; niece Cathy (Jay) Thomas, nephews Derek (Julie) Schoffen, Richard D.(Nancy) Oliver, Scot (Cheryl) Oliver, nine great nieces and nephews, and 15 great-great nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, sister Evelyn Schoffen, brother Dale Oliver, husband Cliff Gregerson, niece Carolyn (Buck) Hoelscher and nephew Nicholas Schoffen. Helen was raised in the Alderton area where her family operated the Oliver's General Merchandise. She attended Alderton School, Sumner High School (1942 graduate), and Tacoma Business College. In 1944 Helen married Sergeant Cliff Gregerson and set up housekeeping in Missoula, MT. Tragedy struck in 1946 when Cliff and Helen's younger brother, Dale, both died in a motorcycle accident. After the death of her husband, Helen lived with her mother. Helen worked at National Bank of Washington in various capacities for 43 years, continuing through several bank name changes, and retired in 1986 as a loan officer in the student loan department. After retirement she volunteered with The Humane Society and trained with the Sheriff's Academy. Throughout the years Helen and Grandma Oliver had many adventures together. They both loved to travel and Helen visited many places in the western United States, Hawaii, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand where she visited one of her many "pen friends". In her younger days, she was an avid bowler and part of a social group called The Crazy Club. Auntie Helen is remembered fondly by her family for her exuberant laugh, spirit of adventure, and steady supply of treats. She will be greatly missed. Helen was a member of Sumner First Christian Church for 90 years. A memorial service for her will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 10:00 AM at Sumner First Christian Church, 432 Wood Avenue, Sumner, WA. Reception following.

