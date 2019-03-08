|
|
Helen Matteo Helen J. Matteo born March 8, 1934 passed away February 5, 2019 is survived by the love of her life and husband of 65 wondrous years Joseph F. Matteo her daughter Diane, her son John and loving wife Tamra of 31 years. She had 6 grandchildren and 14 great-grand-children however she was preceded in death by her other son Joey. Services were held on February 14, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Donations and cards should be sent to her husband Joseph at home Happy Birthday in Heaven Grandmama
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 8, 2019