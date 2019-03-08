Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Matteo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Matteo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Matteo Obituary
Helen Matteo Helen J. Matteo born March 8, 1934 passed away February 5, 2019 is survived by the love of her life and husband of 65 wondrous years Joseph F. Matteo her daughter Diane, her son John and loving wife Tamra of 31 years. She had 6 grandchildren and 14 great-grand-children however she was preceded in death by her other son Joey. Services were held on February 14, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Donations and cards should be sent to her husband Joseph at home Happy Birthday in Heaven Grandmama
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.