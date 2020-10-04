Helen Maxine Anderson

May 2, 1929 - September 24, 2020

University Place, Washington - Helen Maxine Anderson, 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep September 24th, 2020, in University Place, WA.

Helen was born on May 2,1929 in Ironwood, MI to John and Enni Serafina Walto who had immigrated from Finland. She was the youngest of their three daughters along with sisters Billie and Eileen.

Helen lost her mother when she was only eight years old. She often recalled how her father loved and cared for her and her sisters after their mother's passing. She shared fond memories of relatives moving into the family home to help raise them. Sadly, she lost her beloved father while she was in high school. She decided at that time to move with her sister Billie to Kodiak, Alaska. It was there that she met her future husband Robert (Bob) Anderson. They moved back to Bob's hometown of Tacoma where they were married in April of 1949. Bob and Helen were blessed with three boys, Robert Jr., David and Jon. They built their family home next door to Bob's parents, Harry and Edna Anderson. Helen often expressed how Edna was the mother she never had and she loved her dearly. Her life was full and happy with family right next door.

Helen enjoyed staying at home and raising her boys. When they were grown, she decided to enter the workforce. She cherished her time working in the finance department of the downtown Tacoma Rhodes store and finally retiring from the Frederick and Nelson store at the Tacoma Mall, She loved reading, traveling on adventures with her sisters-in-law, spending time with family and watching UW Husky football games, having season tickets for decades. Helen was a devout Lutheran her entire life. She loved making quilts with her "church ladies" group. She also loved to crochet. Many of us still have a blanket or quilt that she lovingly made. She was beautiful, sweet, loving and kind. She was fiercely protective of her sons, a proud grandmother and great grandmother (Gigi).

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, husband (Bob) and sons (Robert Jr. and Jon). She is survived by son David (Julie), daughter-in-law Julie, sister-in-law Patti Dagneau, grandchildren Shannon (Andy), Ryan, Sarah and Seth (Mina), great granddaughters Madison and Sydney along with numerous nieces, nephews and their families. She will be missed.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hearthside Manor of University Place for the exceptional care they provided Helen.

Due to COVID, no memorial service is planned.





