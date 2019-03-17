|
|
Helen Oliver Helen E. Oliver passed away on January 19, 2019 at her home near Eatonville, WA. She was born to Maude H. and Robert C. Etheridge on February 15, 1930 in Norfolk, VA. She attended school in Norfolk and graduated from the College of William and Mary, then married and started a family. She eventually moved with her husband, Jack, and family to Tacoma, WA. After many years as a stay-at-home mom, she worked for Porro Labs in Tacoma. In retirement, she and Jack enjoyed home gardening and were members of Pierce County Master Gardeners. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two sisters. She is survived by her children, Jay, Susan (Petrossian), and Casey, and three grandchildren. Please visit www.tacomamausoleum.com for celebration of life details.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 17, 2019