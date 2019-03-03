Resources More Obituaries for Helen Pilkey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Helen Pilkey

Obituary Condolences Flowers Helen (Yelle) Pilkey Helen Joyce (Yelle) Pilkey died February 17, 2019 in Tacoma. She was engaged in the world around her, intellectually curious, and a great lover of gatherings and celebrations that kept her connected to family and friends, the people she cherished. She was a woman of vitality and grace who squeezed every ounce of pleasure from each day of her 91 years, whether it was tennis, golf, bridge, or reading a good book. Helen was born on December 14, 1927 in Colfax, Washington to Clifford and Alice Yelle, the second of five children. The family moved to Olympia in 1933. Helen attended Lincoln Elementary and Olympia High School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Journalism from Washington State University, where she met her future husband, Donald Charles Pilkey. She served as president of her sorority, Pi Beta Phi. Helen moved to San Francisco after graduation and sold cookware door to door, winning "Salesgirl of the Month". On January 20, 1950 Helen and Don were married in Olympia. They then took a train to Los Angeles where Don worked for London and Lancashire Insurance and Helen was in the personnel department of I.Magnin's. They later moved to Seattle and had two daughters and a son. The family moved to Lakewood in 1956, and another daughter was born in 1958. The children attended St. Francis Cabrini School, where Helen was active in the Altar Society and served as a Brownie leader and coach of several CYO teams. She was a great Mom, always laughing and welcoming her children's friends into their home. Helen was involved with City Club, Mary Bridge Orthopedic Guild, Pi Beta Phi, book groups, bridge clubs, and various knitting and needlepoint groups. She tutored English Language Learners and struggling readers in the Tacoma Public Schools for many years. She enjoyed current events, lectures, live theater, the art museum, and the philharmonic. She rejoiced at the birth of each grandchild and great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers and sisters, her husband, and her son Peter. She is survived by her three daughters, Anne Hansen (David) of Lacey, Joan Lee (Larry) and Sue Daugherty (Jeff), bothof Stockton, CA, and Sarah Pilkey of Seattle, the former wife of her late son. She had nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A gathering to remember Helen will be held at the Tacoma Country Club on March 30 from 2:00 to 4:00. The family thanks the medical professionals of Kaiser Permanente, St. Joseph's Hospital, and Franciscan Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Donald and Peter Pilkey Endowment Fund of the Tacoma YMCA.

