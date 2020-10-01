1/
Helen Roberta Schneider Chamness Roth
1926 - 2020
Helen Roberta Schneider Chamness Roth
January 20, 1926 - September 6, 2020
Wenatchee, Washington - Helen Roberta Schneider Chamness Roth, 94, of Wenatchee, WA (formerly of Gig Harbor) sang her way into heaven on September 6, 2020. Helen was born in Los Angeles January 20, 1926. Helen went to Whitworth College in Spokane, WA where she met & married Robert Chamness. The next 20 years Helen enjoyed watching her family grow, and was involved in many church and school activities.
On June 12, 1970 she married her 2nd husband, Phillip Roth. They loved sailing & enjoyed taking many friends & family out. During the summer months they would take Young Life groups for week-long sailing trips in the San Juan Is. Phil & Helen were members of Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church.
During these years Helen worked as a nurse in several hospitals and taught nursing at Everett Community College. At the age of 50 she earned a Master's degree from Central WA University. She went on to teach at Tacoma Community College from where she retired.
She is survived by her: 6 children, Susan (Norm), Ruth, Julia, David (Brenda), John (Lani), & Mary; her brother Bob (Esther); 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren.
Helen will be laid to rest at Haven of Rest Memorial, Gig Harbor


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
