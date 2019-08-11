|
Helen Rohrer Helen May Rohrer, born May 4, 1924, on Vashon Island, WA, passed away July 23, 2019 at age 95 from congestive heart failure. She graduated from Clover Park High School class of 1941. Predeceased by husband Frank, they were married 67 years. She is survived by brother Alan (Marge) Stoltenberg; daughter Cathy, sons Rick and Dave; 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. As she wanted, there will be no services. Mom will join dad at the Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 11, 2019