|
|
Helen Rutt Hauge-Kimmel In loving regards, so many and few hours, Helen A Rutt Hauge-Kimmel passed September 20, 2019. There is not enough love to humanly accept to know my mother. Loving children Robin Hauge and Devieux Hauge, and so many more, leaving behind mountains and oceans given to my mother's life. We love her to the moon and back. A funeral service will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11AM in New Tacoma Cemetery's Chambers Creek Chapel, 9221 Chambers Creek Rd W, University Place, WA 98467.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 24, 2019