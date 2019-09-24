Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home & Crematory
9212 CHAMBERS CREEK RD W
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98467
(253) 564-1311
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home & Crematory
9212 CHAMBERS CREEK RD W
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98467
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Hauge-Kimmel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Rutt Hauge-Kimmel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Rutt Hauge-Kimmel Obituary
Helen Rutt Hauge-Kimmel In loving regards, so many and few hours, Helen A Rutt Hauge-Kimmel passed September 20, 2019. There is not enough love to humanly accept to know my mother. Loving children Robin Hauge and Devieux Hauge, and so many more, leaving behind mountains and oceans given to my mother's life. We love her to the moon and back. A funeral service will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11AM in New Tacoma Cemetery's Chambers Creek Chapel, 9221 Chambers Creek Rd W, University Place, WA 98467.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now