Helen S. Van Volkenburg Helen S. Van Volkenburg died on 04-01-2019 from Natural causes. She was the daughter of Dora and Henry Klinkert and attended Annie Wright Seminary, Stadium High School and Pacific Lutheran University. Although a Tacoma native, Helen traveled worldwide. Together with her husband, Charles, she owned and operated the Port/ Pacific Yacht Basin, once the largest privately owned marina in Tacoma. In the early 1980's Helen worked to save the Tacoma Fishing Fleet when the Port of Tacoma evicted & then relocated them from Slip Three of Blare Waterway. Helen was a member of the Altrusa Club of Tacoma for many years, serving as president for several terms. She taught Sunday school for several years at Immanuel Presbyterian Church and served as a Deacon, and was a member of the Benevolent Order of Elks. She retired from working for the Prosecuting Attorney's Office for over 20 years and is probably best remembered for her volunteer work in the felony unit, (contacting uncharged victims of burglaries, and for her outreach work in the county with senior crime victims). During the last years of her service with the Prosecutor, she worked in the Juvenile Unit at Remann Hall, and then in Mental Health. Helen was known for her generosity, humor and empathy with others. She is survived by her sons, David (Rita), Philip (Elena), and Mark (Sharon) and by granddaughters, Charlene, Jacquelynn, Stephanie, Karolyn, Krystle, Paulina and grandson, Marlow.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 7, 2019