Helen Sherbahn Helen L. (Boyce) (Carpenter) Sherbahn, 80, passed away peacefully in Milton, WA July 14, 2020. She retired from Lumberman's in 2004. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be missed by all. She is survived by her sons, Jeff Carpenter and wife, Kathy; and Michael Sherbahn; daughters, Julia Carpenter and husband, Robert Shafer, Jennifer DeArman and husband, Rocky; Christina Sherbahn-Klossner and husband Dan, her sister, Marie Townsend and husband, Stan; 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Sherbahn; parents, Nathan and Eleta (Robinson) Boyce, daughter Janice Willis and her husband, Joe. Memorial services to be announced.



