1/
Helen Sherbahn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Sherbahn Helen L. (Boyce) (Carpenter) Sherbahn, 80, passed away peacefully in Milton, WA July 14, 2020. She retired from Lumberman's in 2004. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be missed by all. She is survived by her sons, Jeff Carpenter and wife, Kathy; and Michael Sherbahn; daughters, Julia Carpenter and husband, Robert Shafer, Jennifer DeArman and husband, Rocky; Christina Sherbahn-Klossner and husband Dan, her sister, Marie Townsend and husband, Stan; 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Sherbahn; parents, Nathan and Eleta (Robinson) Boyce, daughter Janice Willis and her husband, Joe. Memorial services to be announced.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved