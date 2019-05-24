Helene Wingren March25, 1919---May 21, 2019 Helene Jeanette Wingren died peacefully May 21, 2019, at Franciscan Hospice in Tacoma, two months after celebrating her 100 th birthday at the Milton Community Center. She was born in Minneapolis to Anton and Marianna Pawlak, the youngest of the nine surviving children. She married Adolph Wingren in 1939 and soon moved to Washington State where they lived in Bremerton, Federal Way, and finally Milton, where their house was the center of family gatherings for over 50 years. She spent her last few years in Belfair, Washington, being cared for by her daughter-in-law Mary and son Michael in their home. Helene was a member of St Martin of Tours Catholic Church, sang in the choir, and enjoyed her neighborhood activities from Garden Club to Red Hats. She was a great dancer, had a sharp wit, and loved having her family around her. Helene was preceded in death by her husband Adolph, grandsons Nicholas Miller and Barry Miller, and all her siblings. She is survived by children Sandy Ellingson and husband Gary, Marge Murray and husband Tom, Pat Lund and husband Fred, Michael Wingren and wife Mary, and Mary Miller; grandchildren Steve Murray, Valerie Webber and husband Steve, Matthew Wingren, and Mark Wingren and wife Laura. Great-grandchildren are Ben Miller, Byron Miller, Brycen Miller, Josie Helene Wingren, Jack Wingren and Tessa Wingren. Mass of Christian Burial is at St Martin of Tours church in Fife on Thursday, May 30, at 11:00, with rosary one hour prior, followed by a reception, with interment at Gethsemane Cemetery in Federal Way.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 24, 2019