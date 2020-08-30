Helene (Tveter) Miller Liv Helene (Tveter) Miller was born May 1, 1919 in Sarpsborg, Norway to Ludvig and Hulda Tveter. "Grandma" as she was known by many, passed away at home on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the age of 101. Helene lived as a child in Norway until the age of 8 when her Mother brought Helene and her four siblings to the United States to be united with their father. The family lived in the town of National, a small logging community at the base of Mount Rainier. Helene was active in the Ashford School and The National Church until the family moved to Tacoma in 1936. When the family moved back to National in 1938, Helene stayed in Tacoma and worked for her room and board until she graduated in 1939 from Lincoln High School. After graduation, Helene moved back up to the ranch at National and started working summers at the restaurant Ohop Bob. She met Joe Miller at this time and they were married November 25, 1939. They were blessed with two sons, Robert and James. Joe and Helene moved from Ashford to their house in Eatonville in 1958. She lived there until 1983 when she moved across the street using a wheelbarrow. Helene loved being a Grandma. She was a wonderful cook and loved to cook for company. Her grandchildren remember her dancing the "Charleston" on her newly waxed floors and saving her old wigs and clothes for dress-up. Joe passed away at a young age in 1981 after several years of illness. Helene took care of him at home during this time. Helene was very involved at The Eatonville Baptist Church. She also loved to volunteer such as at the Senior Center where later she enjoyed having meals and visiting there. She also liked to support her hometown team "The Eatonville Cruisers". She made weekly visits to Tacoma to visit family and hosted the Tveter Family Picnic every summer in her back yard. Helene was able to make it back to Norway twice which she thoroughly enjoyed. She also took several other trips with a tour group including a trip to Nashville. As Helene's health failed, she was cared for by several friends that were considered family. The family will be forever grateful for the exceptional care that she received. Also a special thank you to Dr. Gloria Lowe for all of her support. She is survived by her sons Robert (Kathy) Miller of Chesaw and James Miller of Eatonville; her sister Anna Louise (Roland) Palfenier; her grandchildren Jeff (Cara) Miller, Heidi (Mike) Kedrowski, Sara (Dean) Bohren and Mark (Denise) Miller; her great-grandchildren Aaron, Anthony, Amber and Andrew Reggiatore, Justin (Tirra), Seth, Kaytie, Trevor, Cole and Luke Miller; her great-great grandchildren Audrey, Elliott, Mavrik, Kaleah and Carson Reggiatore; and numerous nieces and nephews. Helene was preceded in death by her husband Joe; parents Ludvig and Hulda Tveter; sisters Olga and Elsie Tveter; brothers Hans, Leif, and Jacob Tveter; granddaughters Roberta Ann and Mary Kathleen Miller, and daughter-in-law Jean Ann Miller. The family will be having a private burial service due to the current restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Helene to The Eatonville Baptist Church or the charity of your choice
.