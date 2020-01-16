|
Henry "Hank" Capron Schmidt Oct. 26, 1937 - August 25, 2019 Our Father, Hank, lived a full, amazing and extraordinary life. He was born in New York City and graduated from Logansport High School in 1955. He was a true patriot, serving in the U.S. Navy as an officer aviator. He was very proud that his sister, Joan pinned his wings on his uniform upon graduation from flight training. While serving in the Navy, he met and married Nurse Lieutenant Peggy Davis. Honorably discharged as a Lieutenant, USNR in 1968, he was employed by Pan American World Airlines where he served as a Navigator and later as First Officer. Having flown out of numerous stations, his favorite base was West Berlin, Germany. At the Berlin base, his short intra-European trips brought him home each day as opposed flying long, international trips that would take him away from his family for weeks at a time. He then left Pan American and joined United Airlines as a First Officer and eventually retired as Captain flying a 747. When he moved out of West Berlin, our parents bought a farm in Longbranch, WA and raised a herd of Registered Black Angus. After our loving Mother, Peggy, died in 2005, Hank sold his herd and the farm and relocated to Tacoma, WA. He remarried in 2008 and split his remaining time between Tacoma and Palm Desert, CA where he succumbed to cancer. He is survived by his wife Linda Schmidt (Palm Desert), his children Susan, Timothy and Eric, his sister Joan Mote (Richard), their children Keith, Miranda and Molly and his beloved grandchildren, Ella and Connor. Hank was loved and will be sorely missed. Per his wishes, Hank was cremated. His ashes will re-join his first love, Peggy, at the Tahoma National Cemetery. The service was moving and beautiful and attended by family and a close friends.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 16, 2020