Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Tyler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry E. Tyler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henry E. Tyler Obituary
Henry E Tyler Henry, Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and G.G. Our dad past away on May 15th, 2019, at the age of 86. Henry retired from the Military and then from Clover Park School District, where he was Director of transportation. He leaves behind 3 Children. Alan, Terry (Rickae), Jillian (Doug Larson), many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed! We are celebrating his life on June 1st, 2019 at 11:30 - 1:30. Please join us at Washington State University Extension 2606 W. Pioneer Puyallup, WA 98371.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.