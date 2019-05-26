|
Henry E Tyler Henry, Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and G.G. Our dad past away on May 15th, 2019, at the age of 86. Henry retired from the Military and then from Clover Park School District, where he was Director of transportation. He leaves behind 3 Children. Alan, Terry (Rickae), Jillian (Doug Larson), many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed! We are celebrating his life on June 1st, 2019 at 11:30 - 1:30. Please join us at Washington State University Extension 2606 W. Pioneer Puyallup, WA 98371.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 26, 2019