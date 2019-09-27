|
Henry "Buck" Richards Henry "Buck" Richards, age 79 of Waldo, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Marion General Hospital after a long battle with cancer. Buck entered into this world on April 12, 1940 to the late Clayton A. Pendleton and Ethel J. (Foley) in Marion, OH. On May 26, 1979, he married Becky A. McLeish (Renken) in Tacoma, WA. Buck served in the United State Army as a staff sergeant for 22 years. He did civil service in the Department of Defense at Fort Lewis, WA for 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, golf, and small animals. He will truly be missed by family and friends. Buck was preceded in death by his parents: Clayton Pendleton and Ethel Juanita (Howard) Tweddle; his brother: Alva Richards and his sisters: Evelyn McGeorge and Lamora "Sis" Benedict. Those who will cherish Buck's memories include his wife: Becky A. Richards; his children: Richard Aiken, Carole (Joey) Davis, Stacie (Vernon) Beltz, Sandra McLeish (John Friedrich), Vicki Saxer and Angela Richards (Jay Kiely) and special daughter: Keri; his sister: Karen Albin; his brothers: Carl (Carol) Pendleton, Alva (Carol) Pendleton and Mike Pendleton; his grandchildren: Sarah and Megan Saxer, Avery Mason Feeder, Kamden Kiely and Jordan Yoder; his cousin: Worletta Eckart; and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family may come to honor Buck's life on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10am to 11am at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11:30am in Waldo Cemetery with the Marion County United Veteran's Council closing with military honors. There will be a luncheon following the service at the American Legion Post #605 in Waldo, OH. Donations may be given in his memory to the . Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 27, 2019