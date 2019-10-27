|
|
Herbert Glen Evanger 02/10/1926 -- 10/13/2019 Glen was born in Steilacoom, WA to Herman & Helga (Peterson) Evanger. Glen was the oldest of six brothers. Growing up Glen attended schools in Holden WA (then a mining town), Camas WA, and Port Angeles WA. At Port Angeles High School Glen played baseball, football, and basketball. Glen served in the United States Navy during World War II aboard the submarine USS Razorback out of Midway Island. During a patrol in Northern Japan, the crew was ordered to surface at the signing of peace terms in Nagasaki aboard the USS Missouri. After the military service, Glen attended Pacific Lutheran College (now PLU) and graduated in 1951 with a degree in Education. He began his teaching career immediately after graduation at Washington Jr High in Seattle WA. He then moved on to teach high school Mathematics for 26 years. As the golf coach at Ingraham High School, Glen earned a formidable record of 4 Metro league title in 5 years earning State Coach of the Year honors in 1971. Glen loved the outdoors. He taught skiing for many winters and considered himself a retired 'ski bum'. After retiring from teaching in1977, Glen worked for Evanger Construction Company owned by his brother Darrell. Glen met and married Delphine Leary in 1954 living in Seattle WA. One of their favorite times was a trip driving the Alaska Highway up to Alaska keeping a detailed Journal of the entire trip. Upon their return to Seattle Del became ill. Glen was her primary Caregiver during her illness until she passed away in 2003. Glen met and married Eunice (nee Eide) Ferguson in 2004. They shared 15 wonderful years together living in Tacoma WA. Glen and Eunice both loved to travel having gone to Europe twice together, and having with many other good times travelling. Glen is survived by his wife Eunice along with her 6 children and their families. Glen was a proud grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and adored all of those and their families that came into his life. Glen was preceded in death by his wife Del, her 2 sons, and Glen's 5 younger brothers. At Glen's request there will be a memorial service at United Lutheran Church on November 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM located at 1231 S 76th St, Tacoma WA 98408. In lieu of flowers Glen's wish was a donation to United Lutheran Church or a . The family wishes to thank all of the kind people at Orchard Park Care & Rehab in Tacoma WA for their excellent and tender care of Glen during his last days.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 27, 2019