Herbert Klippert

March 29, 1930 - November 12, 2020

Port Orchard, Washington - Herb was born in Tacoma to parents John and Magdalena Klippert. He joined brothers Art, Leo, William, and sisters Freda and Alma. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948 where he met his future wife, JoAnn. They were married 49 years until her passing in 2001. Dad was involved in many sports and activities at Lincoln and earned a basketball scholarship to UPS, as well as other awards. Dad's love of sports lasted his lifetime and he loved attending PGA tournaments at Pebble Beach and several World Series in California. He also enjoyed betting on the ponies at Emerald Downs and get-togethers with " The Old Jocks Club".

Dad's career in the auto industry began early when his brother Willie built him his first car. That started his interest and sustained him through his life in the business of sales, managing, and eventually owning his own businesses.

Dad, or "Hubert the fox" as he was also known, entertained us all with his stories and one liners. We especially enjoyed hearing about the "Hauge Boys" adventures and shenanigans. We will still try to picture him riding his bike down 19th St hill to Pacific Ave with someone on his handlebars and NO BRAKES! We have shared many laughs and tears as we reminisce and remember our Dad.

Surrounding him with love when God took him home were his four children; Debby Tropiano (Jack), Penny Dover (John), Kris Burke (Art), and Herb Jr. (Cathy). Also surviving him are sisters in law Nancy Anderson and Lynda McCormick (Dave), grandchildren Julie Lisoski, Michael Christensen, John Dover, Andrea Swierczek-Hurd, Rachael Burke and Jessica Ackley, He also leaves 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

We want to acknowledge and give special thanks to our sister Penny and husband John for their loving care of Dad this past year. We would also like to thank Multicare Hospice, Dr. Michael Bateman and nurse Heather for their care, and only being a phone call away when we needed them. God bless you!

At Dad's request, his ashes will be spread where our Mom's were in a family gathering at a later date.

Rest in Peace "66 Billy Hix"!





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store