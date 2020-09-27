1/1
Herbert Nelson
1931 - 2020
Herbert Nelson
June 4, 1931 - August 15, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Herbert A. Nelson 6/4/31 – 8/15/2020 Herbert (Herb) Nelson went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 15, 2020. Born in Tacoma he resided in Fife Heights for over 60 years. He graduated from Fife High School in 1949 and later served in the National Guard Herb had a Servant's heart. He was a member of the Fife School Board from 1965 to 1977 and a member of the Fife Active 20-30 Club a young men's service organization along with many of his fellow Fife residents who became lifelong friends. After his retirement he helped out at local Food Banks and various causes and attended Northwest Church in Federal Way. He loved working in his yard was quite a conversationalist. Herb is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Connie, son Dan (Cindi), Son Brian (Leslie), daughter Kristin (Monty), eight grand-children and one great-grandchild. Remembrances, if desired to Tacoma Rescue Mission.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 27, 2020.
