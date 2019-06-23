Herbert S. Sorenson Herbert S. Sorenson age 86 died peacefully, June 8, 2019 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Gig Harbor, WA. Herb was born on Nov. 6, 1932 near Castana, Iowa. His parents were Sigurd and Eli Sorenson from Copenhagen, Denmark. After graduating high school; Herb enlisted in the US Army. He served 18 mo. in Korea and 2 tours in Vietnam. On the 1st tour he was awarded the Purple Heart, among other medals of leadership and valor. Herb married Telva Marie Rawlings June 23, 1956 in Tacoma, WA. Herb was a career soldier retiring after 22 years as a Command Sargent Major. Herb loved the outdoors off roading, riding snowmobiles, fishing, hunting and his home "The Cabin" near Cle Elum, WA. Herb was an active member (39) of the Jeep club, Edgewood Hill Willy's for many years. Herb is preceded in death by his parents and sister Lilly. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, brother Sig and sister Norma. His children, Patty, Robert, Cathy, Steve, Ron, Sherry and Mike. Plus, many grandchildren. His funeral services will be held at Powers Funeral Home in Puyallup, WA. 9am. Graveside services will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery near Kent, WA. 12:30 pm, June 25.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 23, 2019