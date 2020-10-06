1/1
Herman Dirk
1943 - 2020
Herman Dirk
August 28, 1943 - September 29, 2020
Graham , Washington - Herman John Dirk "Dirk"
Passed peacefully in his home on September 29th, 2020 at the age of 77. Left to cherish his memories are his wife Sandra Dirk, his children and stepchildren, Patrick and Heidi Dirk, Joanna Smith, Lynn Jo Dirk, Michael and Andrea Sykes, Megan and Joaquin Garbiso. He is further survived by his grandchildren Crystal and Dustin Allen, Heather and Nate Burns, Stephanie and Jared Green, Brittany Sigmund, Paige and Matthew Long, Misty and Keith Speaks, Johnathan Sykes, as well as his great grandchildren and many dear friends. Dirk shared many great memories with family and friends through golfing, fishing, hunting or over a great cigar and conversation. Dirk was a well-respected business owner and leader in the community who was dedicated to his family, a proud patriot, and US Navy Veteran.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 5, 2020
You will always be in my heart. I love you Dad.
JoAnna Smith
Daughter
