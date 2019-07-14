Herman James "Jim" Rutt Jim passed peacefully on June 25, 2019. Born July 4, 1939 in Tacoma and raised in Algona, WA, Jim was the son of Herman and Olga Rutt. He was an Auburn High School Graduate class of 1957. A natural at any sport, Jim played football, basketball and baseball in school. His love of sports led him to continue playing in adult leagues & coaching for many years. Jim loved to drive and made a career as a truck driver and in later years as a commercial truck driving instructor. Jim was an avid hunter, prolific storyteller (some were even true!) and was always positive about life. He was a big fan of college basketball and the Seahawks. He was most proud of his family and always had a special twinkle in his eyes for the grandchildren. His dogs Holly and Rosie were constant companions in retirement. The fondest memories shared by his large extended family will surely be of the 4th of July family reunions he co-hosted at his property in Raymond, WA with his cousin Larry Rutt. Harstine Island was a favorite destination and where he requested his ashes be scattered at a celebration of life to be held at a future date. He was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Olga Rutt. He is survived by his children Tracy (Elisa), Michelle Martin (James) James, Amy (Heather Boonstra), Christopher, and Ahlea; 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; his brother Daniel Rutt and sister Susan Willms. His family would especially like to thank the wonderful team at Olympic Alzheimer's Residence in Gig Harbor, WA for their loving care over the years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce Counties.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 14, 2019