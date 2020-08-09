1/1
Herman Wilber Huckstadt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herman Wilber Huckstadt Herman "Huck" Huckstadt, 101, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on August 4, 2020. He went with the angels to be with his loving wife Helen and son Michael. Born July 10, 1919 in Garden City Kansas and raised on a farm with his two sisters and a brother. He served in WWII with the Army in the Philippines. While stationed at Fort Lewis he met the love of his life Helen at the Valhalla Hall in Tacoma WA. They married in 1946 and raised two sons in University Place. Up until his retirement from Lyon Moving and Storage, he was an active member of the Lakewood Rotary Club. His passions in life included being with his family and friends as well as gardening. He is survived by his brother Lyman Huckstadt (Garden City), his sister-in-law Lucille Hamilton, his son Peter Huckstadt (Peggy), his grandchildren Justin Huckstadt, Daryl Huckstadt (Jacinda), Chris Porter, Stefanie Nelson (Andy) and three great grandchildren. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude's. Remembrances may be shared at www.mountainviewtacoma.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved