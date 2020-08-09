Herman Wilber Huckstadt Herman "Huck" Huckstadt, 101, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on August 4, 2020. He went with the angels to be with his loving wife Helen and son Michael. Born July 10, 1919 in Garden City Kansas and raised on a farm with his two sisters and a brother. He served in WWII with the Army in the Philippines. While stationed at Fort Lewis he met the love of his life Helen at the Valhalla Hall in Tacoma WA. They married in 1946 and raised two sons in University Place. Up until his retirement from Lyon Moving and Storage, he was an active member of the Lakewood Rotary Club. His passions in life included being with his family and friends as well as gardening. He is survived by his brother Lyman Huckstadt (Garden City), his sister-in-law Lucille Hamilton, his son Peter Huckstadt (Peggy), his grandchildren Justin Huckstadt, Daryl Huckstadt (Jacinda), Chris Porter, Stefanie Nelson (Andy) and three great grandchildren. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude's. Remembrances may be shared at www.mountainviewtacoma.com
