Holger Jorgensen, Jr. Holger Jorgensen, Jr., 68, passed away peacefully on January 25th, 2020 at his home in Ruston, Washington after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on May 4th, 1951 in Fairbanks, Alaska to Holger, Sr. and Rosalie Gibler Jorgensen. Holger was known for his quick wit, love of a good laugh even at his own expense, and his proud Inupiaq heritage. He was also known for his gentle nature, magnificent hair, and his kind and beautiful blue eyes. Holger adored babies, most notably the recent birth of his grandson, Cooper. He loved football, dogs, chocolate, poker, music (especially Al Green) and haggling for sport. Holger achieved 38 years of dedicated service to the City of Tacoma's Water Department. Even after a hard day's work, Holger and his steadfast buddy, Bill Sugiyama, volunteered their time digging trenches and fixing domestic water problems for senior citizens. Holger and Bill brought peace of mind to elders in their community with their generous efforts. Holger was predeceased by his mother, Rosalie Jorgensen. Left to cherish his memory are his longtime love, Cynthia Greiner McCann, beloved daughter Esa Jorgensen (Kevin Croy), his heart's delight - grandson Cooper Dale Croy, beloved daughter Ellie Jorgensen, father, Holger Jorgensen, Sr., and siblings Erwin Tucker, Kathleen Hodges, Noel Jorgensen, Roberta Scott, "brother from another mother" Tony Rector, and several nieces and nephews. The family has planned a private gathering.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 30, 2020