Howard Alan Paddon-Russell

Howard Alan Paddon-Russell Howard Alan Paddon-Russell died on February 19, 2019. Survived by his wife of 31 years, Nicki (Nijola) Russell, three brothers, David, Mark, Bill, many nephews and nieces, and other family members. Howard was preceded in death by his mother Joyce, father John Paddon, and step-father Bill Russell. He attended Bellarmine High School before serving in the United States Navy for four years as a jet mechanic on the USS Constellation and the USS Independence. After the Navy, Howard owned and operated Autotype Printing Company, a family-owned business of 40 years on South Tacoma Way. Funeral - March 7, 11am, Visitation Catholic Church. Further information please see https://edwardsmemorial.com/tribute/details/18385/Howard-Paddon-Russell
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 3, 2019
