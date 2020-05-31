Howard Eugene Holder On May 2, 2020, Howard Eugene Holder passed away in his home, with his loving daughters by his side. In 2013, Howard lost Sandra Katheryne (Iles) Holder, beloved wife of 57 years. His parents, Connie E. Holder and Ola M. (Gentry) Holder of Andrews, NC, also predeceased Howard. Born on May 12, 1931 in Murphy, NC, Howard lived his early years in the Smoky Mountain Region with his three siblings. He graduated from Andrews High School and attended Duke University on a Navy ROTC scholarship. Howard realized his boyhood dream of flying by attending Naval Flight School in Pensacola. While visiting Columbus, OH for an OSU/Duke football game in 1955, Howard met his sister's new roommate, an R.N. at Grant Hospital, named Sandra Iles. She became the love of his life. After marrying the following July, Howard was based in Atlantic City. The couple then moved to Washington DC, where Howard went to work for the short-lived Capitol Air. Howard returned to school in Raleigh, NC, where his first child, Beth, was born. Howard rejoined the Navy, and off they sailed to Barber's Point N.S., Oahu in 1960. He flew to many South Pacific and Asian islands, saw President Kennedy land in Hawaii, and thoroughly enjoyed "the Hawaiian years" with his young family. Howard and Sandra visited the Seattle World's Fair in 1962. Struck by the beauty of the Puget Sound area, they chose later to make their home in the Dash Point community. Howard started work for United Airlines, where he spent his career as a pilot, based out of SEA and later, SFO. In 1965, Jenny was born, and the family built their lives around the Browns Point United Methodist Church. Howard's love for camping and skiing trips, the cabin at Huckle-Chuck, church camp at Ocean Park, cards and games, numerous adored pets, and visits with friends and family helped to create many wonderful memories. In 1977, Howard and Sandra found their beloved home in Browns Point, where they lived out their lives. Howard knew how to enjoy his off hours, and taught himself to ski in the 1960's at Crystal Mountain. He skied all over the world until he reached his late seventies. Howard climbed Mt. Rainier and Mt. St. Helens in the 1970's; and he kayaked or rafted on most of the Pacific Northwest rivers, and several across the U.S. He was also an early windsurfer, a Hobie Cat sailor, and a paddle boarder until his eighties. Howard was a college basketball fan, and attended many Final Four games. He traveled to every continent and said his favorite trips were to Kenya, Tanzania, and Antarctica. He loved animals and respected nature; he was a lifelong environmentalist. He marked the seasons by the type of birds present outside his beachfront home. Howard quietly showed his love and respect for all people, whether it was through volunteering, being active in his labor union, leading river trips, or hosting numerous picnics and beach gatherings. He was a voracious reader and a lifelong learner who always supported education and libraries. Howard belonged to ALPA, the Mountaineers, Washington Kayak Club, Puget Sound Paddle Club, Tacoma Astronomical Society, and the Retired United Pilots Association. In his early years, he served as a volunteer fireman in Dash Point, and after retirement, he volunteered many years with Habitat for Humanity, and the Museum of Flight (B-29 Crew). Left to grieve are his daughters, Beth (Dave) Wilson and Jenny Holder, his grandchildren David Wilson and Katie (Igor Karpov) Wilson, and his great grandchildren Nora and Nikita. He loved his siblings and their families, and is survived by his sisters Melba Kabelka (OH) and Doris Cole (FL), and his brother, Joe Holder (NC). Howard was an adventuresome and curious boy, a loving husband, and an amazing father, who built the best swings, kites, and campfires. All who met him knew a kind and generous man who loved to laugh. We will always remember his quiet humor and stories, his protective presence and knowledge, and his appreciation for desserts in all forms, but most especially, chocolate. A memorial service will be held later. In lieu of flowers, gifts in honor of Howard may be made to Browns Point UMC or Habitat for Humanity.



