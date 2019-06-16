Howard Francis "Tug" Lovejoy Tug was born October 7, 1958, in Logan, Utah, to Billy Brent Lovejoy and Nancy Jo Slade Lovejoy. He was 60 years old when he died on June 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife,LorriAnn Hemming Lovejoy, and his children Carley; Sean; Michael (Tess); Hayley; and Cody. He leaves behind his very beautiful andcherishedgranddaughters Adrianna and Brooklyn (Sean); and Camdyn (Hayley). He is also survived by siblings, Shawna Jo "Dobie" Lovejoy Carron(David)of Jefferson City, MO; Linnea "Tani" Lovejoyof Port Angeles, WA; Loraine "Rabbit" Lovejoy-Evans (Eric)of Port Angeles, WA; and William "Slade" Lovejoy(Deborah)of Rigby, ID. Heisproceededin death by his parents and his brother, Michael Brent Lovejoy(Lynelle)of Sequim, WA. Tug was passionate about his family and service. Someone said, "Tug was one in a million". There was not a thing he would not do to help anyone in need. He could work on a vehicle of any make/model, or was a fix-it-I-need-a-miracle-worker, he was there. He was great about teaching and shared all of his skills with his children.His children are grateful to have their father's gifts. The gift to be able to fix and create anything with their minds and hands.He loved building a lovely home for his wife, Lorri. He married the love of his life,Lorri, on January23,1982,in Tacoma, WA. Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2455 S. 78th Street, Tacoma, WA, on June 28 at 12:00 pm.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary